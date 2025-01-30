Pres. Trump speaks to the crash where a Blackhawk helicopter ran into a commercial airline. Playing the blame game on DEI.

HMMM.

The video shows a Blackhawk helicopter running into the commercial aircraft.

Why did the Army helicopter run into the plane? Why was it crossing a landing path?

My two cents... Plane is coming in for a normal landing. . That is an airport that services commercial aircraft. Army is training in that airspace, coming in from the side and runs into the aircraft. They are infringing on that airspace. Why was that happening across that flight path.

It is a tragedy where lives were lost. Blaming air traffic controllers and DEI is a stretch. There is a time and a place. This is not it.