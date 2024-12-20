Trump says on social media:

"I told the European Union that they must make up their tremendous deficit with the United States by the large scale purchase of our oil and gas. Otherwise, it is TARIFFS all the way!!!"

It looks like even with a keen focus on China, the EU will not slip his mind when he enters office next month.

He also comments on the debt ceiling as per below:

"Congress must get rid of, or extend out to, perhaps, 2029, the ridiculous Debt Ceiling. Without this, we should never make a deal. Remember, the pressure is on whoever is President."