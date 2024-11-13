Fox News reports that Trump will send a special envoy to negotiate a peace between Russia and Ukraine.

"You’re going to see a very senior special envoy, someone with a lot of credibility, who will be given a task to find a resolution," the report says. "You’re going to see that in short order."

In the campaign, Trump said he would end the war in 24 hours, before he was even sworn in.

The Fox report also highlights this:

Some advisers are reportedly encouraging Trump to push Kyiv to agree to terms that would freeze the frontlines by creating an 800-mile-long demilitarized zone and allow Russia to keep the land it has illegally seized, which amounts to roughly 20% of Ukraine.

It has also been suggested that Kyiv should agree not to pursue NATO membership for 20 years, a stipulation that critics of this plan argue kowtows to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The thing is Russia also sees this and may see a US administration that's unwilling to fund this war. In that case, there is no limit to how far they can go in Ukraine.

It's tough to say what this means for markets but it certainly wouldn't be good for oil, as it could mean Russian barrels flow more easily. That said, it's not like the barrels aren't flowing.