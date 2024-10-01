US TV show "60 Minutes" will air a primetime election special on Monday, October 7, at 8 p.m. US Eastern time. For over 50 years, the program has offered both Democratic and Republican candidates the opportunity to appear as Americans prepare to cast their votes.

This year, both Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump were invited to participate. Vice President Harris has agreed to an interview with correspondent Bill Whitaker. Although initially accepting an interview with Scott Pelley, the Trump campaign has since opted out. Pelley will address this change during Monday's broadcast.

The election special will feature the Harris interview as planned, and the invitation to former President Trump remains open.

As noted above, there is a debate scheduled for Tuesday evening US time. Between JD Vance and 'Coach' Walz.

I think it starts at 9.30 pm US Eastern time.