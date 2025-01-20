No surprise from Trump so far:
- I was saved by God to Make America Great Again
- We will drill, baby, drill
- We will fill strategic reserves again and export American energy all over the world
- Will begin overhaul of trade system
- Will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens
- "It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our treasury coming from foreign sources."
- Will establish 'external revenue service'
- Will declare national energy emergency
- Will send troops to the southern border
- American ships are being over-charged at the Panama canal
- We will take back the Panama canal
- We will launch astronauts to Mars
- Says will expand US territory
The bolded headline has caused some US dollar buying and selling in risk assets.
The speech ended with no comments on crypto or anything specific on tariffs.