No surprise from Trump so far:

I was saved by God to Make America Great Again

We will drill, baby, drill

We will fill strategic reserves again and export American energy all over the world

Will begin overhaul of trade system

Will tariff and tax foreign countries to enrich our citizens

"It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our treasury coming from foreign sources."

Will establish 'external revenue service'

Will declare national energy emergency

Will send troops to the southern border

American ships are being over-charged at the Panama canal

We will take back the Panama canal

We will launch astronauts to Mars

Says will expand US territory

The bolded headline has caused some US dollar buying and selling in risk assets.

The speech ended with no comments on crypto or anything specific on tariffs.