Weasel words from Trump on his tariffs war saying Americans with a deceptive post on his social media outlet asking:

"WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!)"

LOL. There is no 'maybe' about it. There will be plenty of pain for the people of the US. Gasoline prices will jump almost immediately, for example.

Pain too for the people of Chanina, Canada and Mexico with these tariffs that'll hit business.

As for else where around the world, Europe, Asia-Pacific - your tariffs are coming, have no doubt abut that. Pain for you too.

USD update, huge % moves at the start of the week: