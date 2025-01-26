U.S. President Donald Trump is using Colombia as a warning to other nations about the consequences of rejecting deportation flights, a White House official told Reuters on Sunday.

Earlier that day, Trump announced plans for broad retaliatory actions against Colombia, including tariffs and sanctions, after the country refused entry to two U.S. military planes carrying deported migrants as part of his administration’s immigration policies.

When asked if Colombia was being made an example, the official confirmed, stating, "Absolutely. Yes. Countries are obligated to accept repatriation flights. The United States is merely returning the criminals that Colombia originally sent here."

---

Take this however you like.

---

Earlier: