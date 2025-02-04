In brief:

Trump signed an executive order to begin developing a U.S. government-owned investment fund.

The fund could be used to profit from TikTok if an American buyer is found.

TikTok has until early April to secure an approved partner or buyer.

Trump wants the U.S. to take a 50% stake in TikTok.

TikTok is cited as an example of potential assets for the new sovereign wealth fund.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary nominee Howard Lutnick will lead efforts to establish the fund, which may need congressional approval.

A sovereign wealth fund is a state-owned investment fund that manages a country's money, typically derived from surplus revenues like profits from natural resources, trade surpluses, or foreign currency reserves. These funds are used to invest in various assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, or other businesses to generate returns and support the country’s economic goals, like stabilising the economy, saving for future generations, or funding government projects.