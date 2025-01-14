The Wall Street Journal (gated) has the report, citing unnamed industry lobbyists.

In brief, Trump is preparing executive orders to promote fossil fuels and reverse policies favoring electric vehicles (EVs).

After his inauguration next Monday, he is expected to direct federal agencies to roll back President Biden’s restrictions on offshore and federal land drilling, according to oil industry lobbyists.

Additionally, Trump plans to ease tailpipe emissions rules, which he has criticized as an "EV mandate," and resume approvals for U.S. natural gas export facilities.

The Journal notes that discussions about these priorities are ongoing with industry representatives, and plans remain subject to change.