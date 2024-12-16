- Will help ensure emerging technology will be developed in the US
- Masayoshi Son and Softbank Group to invest $100B in the US over 4-years
- Confidence level in the US is high
The US stocks are showing gains with the S&P and the Nasdaq leading the way:
- Dow up 7.57 points or 0.02%
- S&P up 25.50 points or 0.43% at 6076.99
- Nasdaq up 182.47 points or 0.91% at 20108.24
The small cap Russell 2000 is up 15.67 points or 0.67% at 2362.47.
The US yields are now marginally higher:
- 2-year 4.249% up 0.8 bps
- 5 year 4.257%, up 0.9 bps
- 10 year 4.406%, up 0.8 bps
- 30 year 4.624%, up 1.1 bps
Trump adds:
- Proposals being considered include Federal workers who don't return to the office should be dismissed.
- WIll keep promise to pass historic tax cuts