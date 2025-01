One report says that the wallet that bought $1,000,000 worth of $TRUMP at 18-cents has transferred his tokens to other wallets and completely exited his positions following $TRUMP 's listing on Robinhood. The buyer netted a profit of over $300 million.

The memecoin is now quoted at $36.22, down 29% today as one of the all-time grifts unfolds.

Bitcoin is at the lows of US trade at $101,800.