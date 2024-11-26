Axios reports that the AI czar will be charged with focusing both public and private resources to keep America in the AI forefront.
- The federal government has a tremendous need for AI technology, and the new czar would likely work with agency chief AI officers (which were established in President Biden's AI executive order, and could survive Trump).
- The person also would work with DOGE ( Department of Government Efficiency) to use AI to root out waste, fraud and abuse, including entitlement fraud.
- The office would spur the massive private investment needed to expand the energy supply to keep the U.S. on the cutting edge.
Click here to read the Axios report.