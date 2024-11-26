Axios reports that the AI czar will be charged with focusing both public and private resources to keep America in the AI forefront.

The federal government has a tremendous need for AI technology, and the new czar would likely work with agency chief AI officers (which were established in President Biden's AI executive order, and could survive Trump).

The person also would work with DOGE ( Department of Government Efficiency) to use AI to root out waste, fraud and abuse, including entitlement fraud.

The office would spur the massive private investment needed to expand the energy supply to keep the U.S. on the cutting edge.

Click here to read the Axios report.