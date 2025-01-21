A White House press release said Trump issued an executive action suspending offshore wind leasing from all areas of the U.S. outer continental shelf pending an environmental and economic review.

order is not expected to impact existing U.S. offshore wind projects

Trump says wind mills are ugly, expensive and harm wildlife

"We're not going to do the wind thing. Big, ugly wind mills. They ruin your neighborhood,"

said offshore wind projects were behind an increase in whale deaths off the U.S. East Coast in recent years

"They're the most expensive form of energy that you can have, by far. And they kill your birds and they ruin your beautiful landscapes."

