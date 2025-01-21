A White House press release said Trump issued an executive action suspending offshore wind leasing from all areas of the U.S. outer continental shelf pending an environmental and economic review.
- order is not expected to impact existing U.S. offshore wind projects
Trump says wind mills are ugly, expensive and harm wildlife
- "We're not going to do the wind thing. Big, ugly wind mills. They ruin your neighborhood,"
- said offshore wind projects were behind an increase in whale deaths off the U.S. East Coast in recent years
- "They're the most expensive form of energy that you can have, by far. And they kill your birds and they ruin your beautiful landscapes."
