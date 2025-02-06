A report yesterday said Trump's team would be presenting a peace plan in Germany next week but the Ukrainian outlet Strana already claims to have a leaked version.

It includes a ceasefire by April 20, a ban on Ukraine joining NATO and Ukraine would accept Russian sovereignty on conquered land. A contingent of European soldier would police a demilitarized zone and American troops would not be involved.

A declaration for ending the war would be released by May 9 and Ukraine would get a pathway to the EU by 2030.

For Russia, the plan would include lifting sanctions on Russian energy over several years though money from special duties on energy will by used for rebuilding efforts. In terms of energy, this plan might ensure there is no sudden surge in Russian exports but at the same time, a peace plan would encourage partners to ignore sanctions.

