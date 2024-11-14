Pres. Elect Trump has picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr as Secretary of Health and Human Services. In his tweet:

I wonder if McDonalds will get an exemption? ; )

RFK Jr. is anti vaccine and does not support fluoride in water.

Trump did say that he would let RFK Jr. "go wild on health" who has no medical or public health degree.



Yesterday Trump announced that Matt Gaetz would be his attorney general. Gaetz was informed that the Justice Department would not seek charges just last year. He has long denied any wrongdoing. More recently, the House Ethics Committee was in the final stages of its investigation into Gaetz over allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use. Gaetz has announced he has resigned from Congress ahead of the findings from the final report being released.