In addition to TikTok, Pres. Trump is saying that he is planning a flood of immigration executive orders on day one.

However, Politico reports, that Trump is unlikely to fulfill key Day One promises, including:

Large-scale deportation efforts.

Ending birthright citizenship quickly.

Challenges include legal, logistical hurdles, and the need for congressional approval.

Instead, his focus as he takes office is likely to:

Signal a strict stance on illegal border crossings.

Warn unauthorized immigrants, especially those with criminal records, of heightened deportation risks.

In addition, he plans to implement:

Executive orders and actions to reinstate policies from his first term.

Reversal of Biden-era immigration policies.

Greater enforcement freedom for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Nothing new but implementation will likely focus on the criminals. They will likely be sent back ASAP. The border will also be closed/policed.