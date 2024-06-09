US political news with perhaps some relevance for traders given Trump is likely to be the Republican nominee despite his felony convictions. The US has not had a convicted criminal as President, if Trump wins it'll be a first for markets.
- Trump is scheduled to sit for a virtual interview on Monday with a New York City probation officer
- Trump will remain in his home at Florida for the virtual interview, he will have his lawyer present
NBC news with the report, more:
- Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was convicted last month on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records
- the probation interview is required by the court as part of the pre-sentencing report
- sentencing is scheduled for July 11
More at that link if you are interested.