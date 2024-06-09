US political news with perhaps some relevance for traders given Trump is likely to be the Republican nominee despite his felony convictions. The US has not had a convicted criminal as President, if Trump wins it'll be a first for markets.

Trump is scheduled to sit for a virtual interview on Monday with a New York City probation officer

Trump will remain in his home at Florida for the virtual interview, he will have his lawyer present

NBC news with the report, more:

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was convicted last month on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records

the probation interview is required by the court as part of the pre-sentencing report

sentencing is scheduled for July 11

More at that link if you are interested.