Trump says the amount of money saved by automation is nowhere near the distress, hurt, and harm it causes for American workers, in this case, our longshoremen.
I'm not sure of the implications of Trump's anti-automation stance here. An end to the use of shipping containers perhaps? Forklifts, trucks? Dunno.
More info, via Reuters:
- Trump made the comment in a post on Truth Social after a meeting with International Longshoremen's Association President Harold Daggett and Executive Vice President Dennis Daggett.