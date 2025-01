Trump says he would soon impose tariffs on foreign pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and metals

Also, Trump said the news of DeepSeek’s apparent progress in artificial intelligence is "a positive" - its good that firms in China have come up with a quicker method of AI.

Trump's tariff comments may be being read as putting Bessent firmly in his place:

Bessie won't be setting the tariff agenda, I will, is what Trump seems to be conveying.

The USD leapt higher.