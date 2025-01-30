The post with the breaking news is here:

Trump has issued a statement:

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

What we know:

a military Black Hawk helicopter with 3 personnel on board

collided with a passenger aircraft with 4 crew and 60 passengers on board

over the Potomac River in Washington DC, near Ronald Reagan airport

a major rescue operation is underway

there are multiple fatalities

FAA statement:

“A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas.”

There are video clips showing the collision, and fireball and the two craft falling into the river. Link to one here.

This is horrendous news.