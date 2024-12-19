I mean, he's kind of giving up the playbook here, no?

Democrats still control the Senate so they can toss him this grenade. It would also be very difficult for many Republicans to vote to eliminate the debt ceiling.

Overall though, I think markets should feel better about what Trump's real priority is after seeing this. If he wants the debt limit gone, it's not because he's planning to be a real fiscal hawk. He's trying to get some kind of cover for the elimination of the debt ceiling under Biden so he can run up deficits.