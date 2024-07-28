Filled with respect and admiration for what the Bitcoin community has achieved

Bitcoin is a miracle of cooperation and human achievement

If US doesn't embrace crypto technology, China and other countries will dominate

Bitcoin is going to the moon, I want the US to lead the way

"Never sell your Bitcoin"

"I want crypto to be mined and made in America"

Will appoint a Bitcoin and crypto presidential advisory council when he gets elected

Will create a strategic national Bitcoin stockpile

He also adds that he will fire SEC chair, Gary Gensler, "on day one" as he says that he wants someone in the post who "should not block the future". For some context, Gensler is not the most popular person in the crypto industry amid his views and law enforcing actions against the likes of Coinbase and Binance.

Besides that, Trump also vows to make the US the "crypto capital of the planet" and says that Bitcoin isn't a threat to the dollar's status.

Amid his comments, Bitcoin turned lower initially from $68,400 to $66,635 before pushing back up to $69,000. The price is now trading at $68,140 but it is more or less flat on the week itself.