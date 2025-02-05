Trump comments:
- Fantastic talks with Netanyahu
- Many countries will soon be joining Abraham Accords
- In meeting with Netanyahu we discussed how to make sure Hamas is eliminated
- Gaza should not go through the process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people
- Instead we should build various domains to be lived in by Gazans
- It could be numerous sites
- Only reasons Gazans want to return is that they have no alternative
- U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, we'll own it
- We will level the site and create economic development
- We will create jobs and housing for people of the area
- I hope ceasefire will end bloodshed
We await China comments on tariffs today