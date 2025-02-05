Trump comments:

  • Fantastic talks with Netanyahu
  • Many countries will soon be joining Abraham Accords
  • In meeting with Netanyahu we discussed how to make sure Hamas is eliminated
  • Gaza should not go through the process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people
  • Instead we should build various domains to be lived in by Gazans
  • It could be numerous sites
  • Only reasons Gazans want to return is that they have no alternative
  • U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, we'll own it
  • We will level the site and create economic development
  • We will create jobs and housing for people of the area
  • I hope ceasefire will end bloodshed
We await China comments on tariffs today