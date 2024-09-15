Reports surrounding the shooting are still sketchy and we await further information. Was does seem to be clear is that Trump is unhurt, safe and well. Thankfully.
Indicative rates, little change from late Friday:
- EUR/USD 1.1081
- USD/JPY 140.75
- GBP/USD 1.3127
- USD/CHF 0.8474
- USD/CAD 1.3596
- AUD/USD 0.6709
- NZD/USD 0.6158
Usual warning ... on a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.
Again, Trump unhurt