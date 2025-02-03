Trump signed an Executive Order to create a sovereign wealth fund.
- Says will be doing something perhaps with TikTok if we can make the right deal.
- TikTok could go in sovereign wealth fund
- Says Elon Musk is accessible only to letting people go if we need to
- Nobody is an out of tariffs
- We had a great talk with Mexico but we have to stop fentanyl
- We have not agreed on tariffs yet with Mexico
- Had a good talk with Trudeau, but we are not treated well by Canada
- We do not need Canadian cars, lumber and agriculture
- Would not mind making our cars in the US
- We will have a big negotiation with Mexico
- We will speak with China within the next 24 hours..
- China will not be involved with the Panama Canal for long (Sec of State Rubio said earlier, that his visit to Panama achieved potentially really good things, but there is still more work to be done. Do not want to have a hostile or negative relationship with Panama)
- China will be dealt with on Panama Canal
- China tariffs were an opening salvo
- China tariffs will go up if we can't make a deal
- I have not seen a conflict with Elon
- I am not happy with the Panama situation but they have agreed to some things
Does the sovereign wealth fund also include Bitcoin?
Bitcoin has been moving off of its lows which reached all the way down to $91,530 at session lows today. It is currently trading at $99,400. That's up $1256 or 1.29%.
Treasury Bessent is out saying
- The sovereign wealth fund will be created in the next 12 months.
- It will be of great importance.