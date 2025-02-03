Trump signed an Executive Order to create a sovereign wealth fund.

Says will be doing something perhaps with TikTok if we can make the right deal.

TikTok could go in sovereign wealth fund

Says Elon Musk is accessible only to letting people go if we need to

Nobody is an out of tariffs

We had a great talk with Mexico but we have to stop fentanyl

We have not agreed on tariffs yet with Mexico

Had a good talk with Trudeau, but we are not treated well by Canada

We do not need Canadian cars, lumber and agriculture

Would not mind making our cars in the US

We will have a big negotiation with Mexico

We will speak with China within the next 24 hours..

China will not be involved with the Panama Canal for long (Sec of State Rubio said earlier, that his visit to Panama achieved potentially really good things, but there is still more work to be done. Do not want to have a hostile or negative relationship with Panama)

China will be dealt with on Panama Canal

China tariffs were an opening salvo

China tariffs will go up if we can't make a deal

I have not seen a conflict with Elon

I am not happy with the Panama situation but they have agreed to some things

Does the sovereign wealth fund also include Bitcoin?

Bitcoin has been moving off of its lows which reached all the way down to $91,530 at session lows today. It is currently trading at $99,400. That's up $1256 or 1.29%.

Treasury Bessent is out saying