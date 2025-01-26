Trump has announced tariffs and sanctions against Colombia after it refused U.S. military deportation flights carrying migrants.

Trump claims that Colombia’s refusal jeopardizes U.S. national security and violates legal obligations on migrant deportations.

Trump hit Columbia with: Tariffs: Immediate 25% on Colombian imports, increasing to 50% in one week. Sanctions: Banking, treasury, and financial restrictions. Travel Ban: Visa revocations for Colombian officials. Border Inspections: Increased scrutiny on Colombian nationals and cargo.



Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro rejected military deportation flights, saying migrants should be treated with dignity and respect. He offered to to accept deported Colombians on civilian flights.

Mexico also refused U.S. military deportation flights, but Trump has not imposed immediate penalties—though he is considering 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico over immigration and fentanyl concerns.