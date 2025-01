Trump says they will be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. He also said he told Wayne Gretzky to run for the Prime Minister of Canada.

"We're gonna try and have a policy where no windmills are being built."

We will have very serious tariffs on Mexico and Canada

Trump again objected to border policies of neighboring countries. "We're going to make up for that by putting tariffs on Mexico and Canada, substantial tariffs," he said