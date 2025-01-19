Trump spoke on Sunday at a rally in Washinton:
- going to stop the invasion of our borders
- going to unlock the liquid gold under our feet
- will act tomorrow with historic speed and strength
- spoke with Apple's Cook, he said they'd make massive investment in the US
Earlier:
- Trump to issue executive orders on immigration, energy, government hiring policies soon
- Leaks around Trump's 'day one' executive orders have not mentioned tariffs at all
No mention of tariffs in the comments (see that second link).
Still plenty of ****coins being launched: