  • Talking about lowering taxes to 15% from 21%
  • Stock market is very important
  • Are going to incentivize the country to go back to work
  • Going to do something great with Crypto and are going to be ahead with AI (Bitcoin is trading at $101,300). AI will need electricity.
  • Going to have a lot of talks with China.
  • We want people working and working for a lot of money

US stocks are mixed at the open:

  • Dow up 41 points or 0.10% at 44191
  • S&P -13.31 points or -0.22% at 6070.60
  • Nasdaq is down -76 points or -0.39% at 19963