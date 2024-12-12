- Talking about lowering taxes to 15% from 21%
- Stock market is very important
- Are going to incentivize the country to go back to work
- Going to do something great with Crypto and are going to be ahead with AI (Bitcoin is trading at $101,300). AI will need electricity.
- Going to have a lot of talks with China.
- We want people working and working for a lot of money
US stocks are mixed at the open:
- Dow up 41 points or 0.10% at 44191
- S&P -13.31 points or -0.22% at 6070.60
- Nasdaq is down -76 points or -0.39% at 19963