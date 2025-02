Executive order on Canada/Mexico/China come into effect on Feb 4

New Canada tariffs don't apply to goods loaded onto vessels or in transit before Feb 4

Can remove new Canada tariffs if enough steps taken to reduce health crisis

Canada is promising to announce retaliation later today after he speaks with Mexico's President (whom we haven't heard from).

I still see room to negotiate here and the delays to implementation hint at an opening. The WSJ isn't pulling any punches.