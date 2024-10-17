This is via a bipartisan think tank in the US, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

A paper from the centre looks at the

  • proposed 10% tariff on all products and materials imported from abroad ... paired with a Trump-proposed 60% tariff on imports from China

It concludes the impacts would include:

  • trillions in revenue for the U.S. Treasury
  • higher prices for American consumers
  • slower growth for the economy, jobs and wages

But it also looks at the geographical distribution of pain, the huge tariffs wouldn't affect all U.S. states uniformly,

  • highest tariff payments would occur mostly in states in the Midwest and South
  • Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee

No one is immune of course, the darker the colour in the diagram, the bigger the impact:

tariff impact trump 18 October 2024 2

Here is the link if you are interested in more.