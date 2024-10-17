This is via a bipartisan think tank in the US, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.
A paper from the centre looks at the
- proposed 10% tariff on all products and materials imported from abroad ... paired with a Trump-proposed 60% tariff on imports from China
It concludes the impacts would include:
- trillions in revenue for the U.S. Treasury
- higher prices for American consumers
- slower growth for the economy, jobs and wages
But it also looks at the geographical distribution of pain, the huge tariffs wouldn't affect all U.S. states uniformly,
- highest tariff payments would occur mostly in states in the Midwest and South
- Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee
No one is immune of course, the darker the colour in the diagram, the bigger the impact: