This is via a bipartisan think tank in the US, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

A paper from the centre looks at the

proposed 10% tariff on all products and materials imported from abroad ... paired with a Trump-proposed 60% tariff on imports from China

It concludes the impacts would include:

trillions in revenue for the U.S. Treasury

higher prices for American consumers

slower growth for the economy, jobs and wages

But it also looks at the geographical distribution of pain, the huge tariffs wouldn't affect all U.S. states uniformly,

highest tariff payments would occur mostly in states in the Midwest and South

Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Indiana, Mississippi, Tennessee

No one is immune of course, the darker the colour in the diagram, the bigger the impact:

Here is the link if you are interested in more.