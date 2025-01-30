Bloomberg was out a bit earlier (6 am ET) with a report that flew under the radar but it cites people familiar with negotiations. There are some interesting developments:

Trump team is "not close at all to making a decision" on China tariffs

The Trump team is still debating the fundamentals of tariff policy

Along with a lack of consensus among the administration’s economic team, they’re also short key staff.

"experts anticipate" he will announce Mexico-Canada tariffs on Feb 1 but they're "unlikely" to take effect for two weeks, which would allow time for negotiations

The report is here. I think it raises the risk of a dicey two weeks of trading for MXN and CAD to start February.