Trump is poised to invoke emergency powers as part of his plan to unleash domestic energy production, according to people familiar with the matter

aiming to cut energy costs by 50%

greenlighting drilling, pipelines, and power plants

eliminating regulations

expedite energy projects

Its believed Trump will use existing authorities related to energy production and supply, focusing on energy security and reducing costs, especially for fossil fuels.

More US energy production is likely to be a headwind for the price of oil.

In general, when a U.S. president declares a national emergency, they gain access to broad executive powers that allow them to bypass certain legal and regulatory restrictions. These powers, derived from over 100 special statutory provisions, enable the president to reallocate military funds, impose economic sanctions, freeze assets, control transportation, limit trade, and deploy troops domestically. They can also seize communication facilities, restrict civil liberties, and take emergency measures in areas like public health, cybersecurity, and national defense. However, Congress can challenge or terminate the emergency, and courts may review actions to ensure they align with constitutional limits.

Not all of those powers will be relevant for an 'energy' emergency, but like I said, in general.

