Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report. Extract:

Trump is readying a blitz of executive orders that he plans to issue just hours after he is sworn into office

orders, which would make major changes to immigration, energy and government hiring policies

Stephen Miller, Trump’s incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, briefed a small number of senior GOP leaders Sunday afternoon about the administration’s plans. They include declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, rescinding Biden administration directives on diversity, equity and inclusion and unwinding President Biden’s limits on drilling offshore and on federal land, Miller told the lawmakers, according to Capitol Hill Republicans briefed on the call.

Bolding is mine.

Trump will be sworn in during the day (US time) on Monday, January 20, 2025.