House Republicans currently have just at 217-215 margin and that's going to make passing a big corporate tax cut very difficult, especially since it will need to be paid for via reconciliation rules. Trump yesterday talked about getting Democrats on board but today, Punchbowl outlined a pitch from Republican committee chairs on what could add up to between $2.5 trillion and $3 trillion of spending cuts

Major cuts target Medicaid, student loans, and social programs

The cuts would focus on Medicaid caps and add work requirements that could total as much as $2 trillion

Education Committee targets $500B in student loan restrictions

Agriculture Committee seeks $100-250B in SNAP/food stamp cuts

Smaller cuts from other committees include immigration fees, EV charges

GOP considers roll back parts of 2022 Inflation Reduction Act

More at Punchbowl.