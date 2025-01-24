House Republicans currently have just at 217-215 margin and that's going to make passing a big corporate tax cut very difficult, especially since it will need to be paid for via reconciliation rules. Trump yesterday talked about getting Democrats on board but today, Punchbowl outlined a pitch from Republican committee chairs on what could add up to between $2.5 trillion and $3 trillion of spending cuts
- Major cuts target Medicaid, student loans, and social programs
- The cuts would focus on Medicaid caps and add work requirements that could total as much as $2 trillion
- Education Committee targets $500B in student loan restrictions
- Agriculture Committee seeks $100-250B in SNAP/food stamp cuts
- Smaller cuts from other committees include immigration fees, EV charges
- GOP considers roll back parts of 2022 Inflation Reduction Act
More at Punchbowl.