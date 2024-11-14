The sugar-high from the Trump election is wearing off in a few spots.

Tesla was a darling after the election win as Elon Musk helped to finance Trump's campaign and ingratiated himself with the President. However a report today says Tesla won't be spared when Republicans cut the $7500 EV tax credit. That's caused a 9% drop in Rivian but Tesla shares are also at a session low, down nearly 4%.

There is a theme around Trump trades fading. Shares of his social media company DJT are down 8% today and the chart isn't looking healthy.

DJT daily

Weapons manufacturers are also lower today, with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and RTX are all down around 4%, despite Republican talk of rebuilding the military.

Finally, steel companies how now given up most of the post-election jump, despite talk of heavier tariffs on foreign steel.

Trading in broader indexes has been volatile but mostly to the downside today with the S&P 500 now down 0.3%