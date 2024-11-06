All the Trump trades have climbed as election results from Georgia and Florida come in.

Trump is running decidedly better in Florida and it's safe to say he has won the state. The stronger vote there bodes well for him but him winning that state isn't really a surprise.

Perhaps what the market is reacting to is the Republican early lead in Georgia.

I wonder if the market is reacting to this lead or digging deeper?

When I dig deeper, Trump is running 3-4 points better in rural counties in Georgia but he's running behind his pace in the Atlanta suburbs that have reported.