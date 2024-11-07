Abrdn plc (formerly Standard Life Aberdeen plc) is a United Kingdom-based investment company.
Analyst comments on the implications of Trump's win:
- expected to lead to a more relaxed regulatory environment, increased trade tariffs, and possible repeals of parts of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
- Markets were already factoring in a potential Trump win, but a Republican sweep of Congress would make it easier to implement their policy agenda.
- Companies vulnerable to tariff hikes and certain parts of the IRA, such as European auto manufacturers, electric vehicles, and offshore wind, could face pressure.
- US companies with supply chains in China might see share price declines, while domestic manufacturing and US small and mid-cap companies may perform well.
- Policies under Trump could elevate inflation risks, impacting rate-sensitive sectors and potentially strengthening the dollar.
- Financials, like banks, could benefit from higher rates, while sectors such as real estate and growth equities might be negatively affected by higher interest rates.
- The overall positive market sentiment from Trump’s policies could offset potential negative impacts on rate-sensitive sectors.