Wall Street Journal (gated) on the US - Mexico - Canada (USMCA) trade deal:

isn’t up for review until 2026, but Trump’s advisers want to open it up quickly

President Trump is using the threat of imposing stiff tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico as soon as next week to pressure the two nations to start renegotiating a continental trade deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Trump is particularly focused on using the threat of tariffs to change automotive rules under the continental trade pact, forcing car plants to move from Canada and Mexico back to the U.S., according to people familiar with his thinking.

This latest news from the Journal re tariffs not moving the USD much at all.