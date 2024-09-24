AI image

That's a pretty big comment from Trump. It would go directly against the new NAFTA deal -- or USMCA -- that he negotiated. In that deal, 75% of the value of a vehicle must come from North America, a certain percentage of employees need to earn at least $16/hour and 70% of the steel and aluminum must come from North America.

The Big 3 all have factories in Mexico as well as most foreign automakers and Tesla has been teasing building a factory there for years.

Now, with Trump you need to take everything with a grain of salt. What's happening right now is that Chinese manufacturers are building factories in Mexico. He may be looking at ways to put tariffs on those.