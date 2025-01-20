Ed O'Keefe at CBS News obtained excerpts from Trump's inaugural address, though I don't see anything surprising here it sets the table for what comes after he's sworn in.

“I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country.” /// “Today, I will sign a series of historic executive orders. With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense.” /// “My message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history’s greatest civilization.”

Here is what the 'revolution of common sense' looks like so far: