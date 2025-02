Canada's PM Trudeau:

Delay in US tariffs for at least 30 days.

Nearly 10,000 troops to protect border, will we keep an eye on the border 24/7

I had good call with Trump.

will appoint a fentanyl czar

will add Mexican cartels to the list of terrorist entities

will launch, with the US, a joint strike force on organized crime, fentanyl trafficking and money laundering

***

USD/CAD was the tell a few minutes ago:

Update:

These are 1 minute candles