Trump said earlier today that he wants the war in Ukraine to end.

Reuters also had an interesting report today citing "five sources with knowledge of the situation" that Putin is concerned about distortions in Russia's wartime economy.

That has contributed to the view within a section of the Russian elite that a negotiated settlement to the war is desirable, according to two of the sources familiar with thinking in the Kremlin.

There is also this line:

Putin believes key war goals have already been met, including control of land that connects mainland Russia to Crimea, and weakening Ukraine's military, said one of the sources familiar with thinking in the Kremlin.

It all makes me wonder if the groundwork isn't being laid for an end to the war.