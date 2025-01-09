Politico have a good info piece up if you are interested:

Its worth checking out in full, there are some interesting precedents and nuances. But, if you prefer, in summary:

Buy Greenland: Trump could attempt to purchase Greenland if it declares independence from Denmark, making it a U.S. territory or commonwealth. Past U.S. offers to buy Greenland (e.g., 1946) set a precedent, but international laws now discourage buying or selling territories. Greenland's prime minister opposes the idea, emphasizing the island is "not for sale."

Economic and Legal Challenges: Greenland holds significant unexplored mineral and hydrocarbon resources. Denmark likely lacks legal authority to sell Greenland, and international recognition of such a deal would be contentious.

Military Takeover: A military invasion, while unlikely, has been rhetorically floated but would provoke severe global backlash.

Defense and Strategic Agreements: The U.S. could negotiate a Compact of Free Association (COFA) with Greenland, similar to agreements with Pacific islands, granting exclusive military access and economic support. Such a deal could counter China’s Arctic ambitions and bolster NATO’s regional presence.

Increased U.S. Military Presence: Trump could expand U.S. military bases and surveillance systems in Greenland, enhancing Arctic and Atlantic security. The U.S. already operates early warning radars at Pituffik Space Base and could increase capabilities to counter Russia and China.

Diplomatic Implications: U.S. efforts to influence Greenland could strain relations with Denmark and other allies. Denmark may support greater U.S. involvement due to its limited capacity to defend Greenland.



