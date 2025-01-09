Politico have a good info piece up if you are interested:
Its worth checking out in full, there are some interesting precedents and nuances. But, if you prefer, in summary:
Buy Greenland:
- Trump could attempt to purchase Greenland if it declares independence from Denmark, making it a U.S. territory or commonwealth.
- Past U.S. offers to buy Greenland (e.g., 1946) set a precedent, but international laws now discourage buying or selling territories.
- Greenland's prime minister opposes the idea, emphasizing the island is "not for sale."
Economic and Legal Challenges:
- Greenland holds significant unexplored mineral and hydrocarbon resources.
- Denmark likely lacks legal authority to sell Greenland, and international recognition of such a deal would be contentious.
Military Takeover:
- A military invasion, while unlikely, has been rhetorically floated but would provoke severe global backlash.
Defense and Strategic Agreements:
- The U.S. could negotiate a Compact of Free Association (COFA) with Greenland, similar to agreements with Pacific islands, granting exclusive military access and economic support.
- Such a deal could counter China’s Arctic ambitions and bolster NATO’s regional presence.
Increased U.S. Military Presence:
- Trump could expand U.S. military bases and surveillance systems in Greenland, enhancing Arctic and Atlantic security.
- The U.S. already operates early warning radars at Pituffik Space Base and could increase capabilities to counter Russia and China.
Diplomatic Implications:
- U.S. efforts to influence Greenland could strain relations with Denmark and other allies.
- Denmark may support greater U.S. involvement due to its limited capacity to defend Greenland.
***
Earlier:
