Does anyone seriously think he's going to put those tariffs on 6 million barrels per day of oil that enters the US? I take this more of a sign that this isn't a real threat but the oil market has reversed some losses.
Does anyone seriously think he's going to put those tariffs on 6 million barrels per day of oil that enters the US? I take this more of a sign that this isn't a real threat but the oil market has reversed some losses.
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read