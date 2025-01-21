Tik Tok is still operating in the US pending getting agreement.
Trump:
- signed an executive action that delays enforcement of the TikTok ban for 75 days
- the delay will help the Trump administration attempt to “determine the appropriate course forward in an orderly way that protects national security while avoiding an abrupt shutdown of a communications platform used by millions of Americans.”
- “TikTok is largely about kids, young kids ... If China is going to get information about young kids out of it, to be honest, I think we have bigger problems than that.”
- If I do a TikTok deal, we should get half
- if we make a TikTok deal and China doesn’t approve it, we could maybe put tariffs on China