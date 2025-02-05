US Treasury Secretary Bessent:

Failure to get the tax bill done will result in the "largest tax hike in history"

Happy days.

More:

Trumps wants lower interest rates

Trump not calling for the Fed to lower interest rates

Interest rates will take care of themselves if we get energy costs down and deregulate the economy

tariffs are not focused on revenue right now

tariffs are aimed at bringing manufacturing base back to the US

Bessent speaks with forked tongue here, he has told his investors tariffs will not bring manufacturing back:

Bessent treats his investors responsibly, as he should, but treats everyone else as fools.