US Treasury Secretary Bessent:
- Failure to get the tax bill done will result in the "largest tax hike in history"
Happy days.
More:
- Trumps wants lower interest rates
- Trump not calling for the Fed to lower interest rates
- Interest rates will take care of themselves if we get energy costs down and deregulate the economy
- tariffs are not focused on revenue right now
- tariffs are aimed at bringing manufacturing base back to the US
Bessent speaks with forked tongue here, he has told his investors tariffs will not bring manufacturing back:
Bessent treats his investors responsibly, as he should, but treats everyone else as fools.