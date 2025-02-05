US Treasury Secretary Bessent:

  • Failure to get the tax bill done will result in the "largest tax hike in history"

Happy days.

More:

  • Trumps wants lower interest rates
  • Trump not calling for the Fed to lower interest rates
  • Interest rates will take care of themselves if we get energy costs down and deregulate the economy
  • tariffs are not focused on revenue right now
  • tariffs are aimed at bringing manufacturing base back to the US

Bessent speaks with forked tongue here, he has told his investors tariffs will not bring manufacturing back:

Bessent treats his investors responsibly, as he should, but treats everyone else as fools.

Scott Bessent