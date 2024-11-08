John Paulson

An earlier report highlighted John Paulson and Scott Bessent as possible candidates for Treasury Secretary and now Reuters sources say those are the leading candidates.

I wrote about Paulson earlier in the week and emphasized that he's a major gold bull. Now, I don't know that he's going to advocate adding to US gold reserve but he's certainly not going to advocate for selling them.

Meanwhile, in the irony of ironies, Bessent is a George Soros acolyte and worked from him from 1991 to 2000 (a time of the famous pound bet) then returning in 2011 to spend four years as chief investment officer.

The deep state always wins, but it's also a win for an FX guy.