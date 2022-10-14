Liz Truss questions
  • People want stability
  • I want to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy
  • It is clear that parts of the mini budget went further and faster than markets were expecting
  • I'm not prepared to accept lack of growth for our country
  • Spending will grow less rapidly than planned
  • Public sector will become more efficient
  • I am determined to see through what I have promised
  • We will get through this and deliver growth
  • New chancellor will deliver the medium-term fiscal plan at the end of the month

The corporate tax cut that was planned for April is back on the table, which has been rumored for the past day and reported on earlier. It will boost the corporation tax to 25% from 19%, raising £18bn per year.

Truss has had a rough ride so far and her polling numbers are nearly terminal at this point. We'll have to see how a u-turn works out. For 2023, zero growth might be a positive outcome for the UK given the energy and inflation picture.