Kwarteng's arrival in London is now being watched quite carefully as there might be things set into motion upon the plane landing - which seems to be scheduled for 0944 GMT at Heathrow. An increase in corporation tax (now at 19%) looks to be on the cards and that could come later today after Kwarteng is back.

30-year gilt yields are seen down 13 bps to 4.41% on the day. The pound has also trimmed losses on the news from 1.1270 to 1.1300 against the dollar. Keep your eyes and ears peeled as the volatility doses look set to carry on before the weekend.